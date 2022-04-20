Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $416,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

