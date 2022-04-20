Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 677,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 499,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 687,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 158,537 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

