Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $89.79.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

