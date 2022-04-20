460 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.84.

Shares of NOW opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

