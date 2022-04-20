Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 437,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

