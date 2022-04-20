Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New $288,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,386,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,143,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

