Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 3,285 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

