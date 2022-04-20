Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $779,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 276,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of FOF stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

