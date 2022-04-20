Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $397,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.