Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 1,422 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.93. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.