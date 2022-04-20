Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $2,206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

