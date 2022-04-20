Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

