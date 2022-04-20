Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 95,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 793,100 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,348,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.