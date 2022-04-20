4,700 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,378,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

