Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $359,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $261.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.33. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

