Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 10,239 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 466,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

