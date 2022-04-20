Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $236.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

