Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

