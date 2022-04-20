Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $259,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

