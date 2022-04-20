13,698 Shares in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 93,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

