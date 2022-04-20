Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynga by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 237,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zynga by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of -0.07.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

