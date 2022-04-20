Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 7,000 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

