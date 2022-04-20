Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $525,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $249,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $245.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.81. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.04 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.30 million. Analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

