Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of VIVO opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

