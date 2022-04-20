Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $528,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

