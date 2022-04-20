Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Avnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

