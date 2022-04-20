Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.24 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 34.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

