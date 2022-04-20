Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

WDFC stock opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

