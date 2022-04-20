Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 55,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

