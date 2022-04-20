ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.86. ThredUp shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $870.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

