The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 423.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $664,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

