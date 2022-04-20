Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flowserve worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

