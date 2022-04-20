Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $146.52 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

