Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to announce $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.67.

MPWR stock opened at $437.45 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

