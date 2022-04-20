The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.