Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,500 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

