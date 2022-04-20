Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 8,400 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

