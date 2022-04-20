Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Nevro were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $182.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

