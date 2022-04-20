Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

