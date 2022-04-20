Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 800 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

