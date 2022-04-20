Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.78.

Expedia Group stock opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.