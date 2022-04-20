8,100 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

