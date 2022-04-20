3,300 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 93,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 164.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 84,004 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.12 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

