Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $587,000 in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

