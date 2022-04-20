ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ONEOK by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in ONEOK by 33.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

