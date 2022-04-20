Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in KB Home by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KBH stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

