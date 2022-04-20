Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $837.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.