eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Specifically, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,617. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,397,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.