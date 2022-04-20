Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,499,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,960,000 after purchasing an additional 434,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 879,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.