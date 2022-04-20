JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after buying an additional 1,443,214 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after buying an additional 986,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 580,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after buying an additional 163,261 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 66.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after buying an additional 1,134,500 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

